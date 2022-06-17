The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Johnnie Lee Saunders, 39, of St. Pete Beach. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Joseph Daniel Bourcier, 35, 3000 block of Chicory Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Justin Matthew Wilk, 28, 6500 block of Florida Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Glen Esau Harris, 64, 800 block of Burlen Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Vincent Lence, 26, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

• Brian Keith Chenault, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Katie Lynn Mosier, 28, address withheld. Charges: battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none

• Zhen Zhou Chen, 43, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

• Rebecca Lynn Carlin, 44, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Beata Brigida Stines, 31, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Mikala L. Hames, 21, of Decatur, Illinois. Charges: DUI, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Linda Barbara Aarden, 34, 11300 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and petit theft. Bond: $2,000.


• Joshua Gregory Groce, 38, first block of Euclid Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.

• Patrick L. Hicks, 52, 2800 block of 11th Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and petit theft. Bond: $2,000.

• Rachelle Ann Jones, 45, 2900 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Timothy Peter Richards, 54, 700 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Dale Davis, 50, 7900 block of Jeffery Street, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Julie L. Minyard, 38, 10100 block of Oceanspray Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Austin Levi Game, 29, 2400 block of NE Daniel Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Manneiqua Daronda Gilchrist, 27, 1800 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• David Amanico Herrera, 26, 4500 block of NW Highland Street, Arcadia. Charges: threatening death or serious harm to a law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

• Richard Anthony Lawson, 52, of Sarasota. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.

• Patricia Martinez, 38, of Wauchula. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments