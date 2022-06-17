The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Johnnie Lee Saunders, 39, of St. Pete Beach. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Joseph Daniel Bourcier, 35, 3000 block of Chicory Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Justin Matthew Wilk, 28, 6500 block of Florida Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Glen Esau Harris, 64, 800 block of Burlen Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Vincent Lence, 26, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Brian Keith Chenault, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Katie Lynn Mosier, 28, address withheld. Charges: battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none
• Zhen Zhou Chen, 43, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
• Rebecca Lynn Carlin, 44, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Beata Brigida Stines, 31, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Mikala L. Hames, 21, of Decatur, Illinois. Charges: DUI, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Linda Barbara Aarden, 34, 11300 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and petit theft. Bond: $2,000.
• Joshua Gregory Groce, 38, first block of Euclid Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• Patrick L. Hicks, 52, 2800 block of 11th Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and petit theft. Bond: $2,000.
• Rachelle Ann Jones, 45, 2900 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Timothy Peter Richards, 54, 700 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Dale Davis, 50, 7900 block of Jeffery Street, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Julie L. Minyard, 38, 10100 block of Oceanspray Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Austin Levi Game, 29, 2400 block of NE Daniel Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Manneiqua Daronda Gilchrist, 27, 1800 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• David Amanico Herrera, 26, 4500 block of NW Highland Street, Arcadia. Charges: threatening death or serious harm to a law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Richard Anthony Lawson, 52, of Sarasota. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
• Patricia Martinez, 38, of Wauchula. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.