The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Keith Michel Hanenian, 27, 20400 block of Copeland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Todd Lawrence Kane, 57, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Seth Peter Quimby, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Morgan Gosnell, 30, 3100 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jeannine Patrice Agnello, 48, 5000 block of Koli Court, North Port. Charge: probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none. 

Cameron David Benoit, 30, 5000 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte county warrant for violation of probation on original charges of threatening an law enforcement officer and criminal mischief. Bond: none.

Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorge Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, alter/conceal physical evidence. Bond: $3,000.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

 

