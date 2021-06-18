The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jonathan Dempsey Hile, 48, Long Meadow Court, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Jerome Richard McCarthy, 35, 25000 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Theresa Rose Santuoso, 42, 27000 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Joseph James Hinkle, 32, 21000 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery, tampering with a witness. Bond: $10,000.

Timothy Thomas Proctor, 48, 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without a license. Bond: none.

Frank Preston Parker, 31, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Christine Marie Ciccarone, 40, 3400 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: none.

Erika Jo Salerno, 40, 21000 block of Austin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while is suspended, violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Russell Lowell MacDonald, 47, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: four charges of petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $20,000.

Cesar Martinez, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ashley Jo Johnson, 33, 1000 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, destroying evidence, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

John Henry Chase, 47, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charges: destroying evidence and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Jose Quintas Lopez, 35, 1700 block of Hainsworth Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Patrick Thomas Maney III, 25, of Tampa. Charges: expired motor vehicle registration and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.

Kurtis Andrew Renaud, 26, 1500 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Robert Charles Six, 32, 3600 block of Diamond Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription-methamphetamine, possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraud. Bond: $3,620.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jamie Lynn Dixon, 54, 7500 block of Oxwood Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

Michael Shane France, 32, 6200 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and property damage. Bond: $1,500.

Mathew Kyle Franklin, 31, 11000 block of Xavier Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Deborah Wilber

