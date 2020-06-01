The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Charles Edward Allen Lamb, 34, 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Eric Joseph Manes, 31, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: none.
Cody Ray Arney, 27, 22500 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $15,000.
Jarret William Lee Hughes, 22, 100 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding and battery. Bond: $8,500.
Charles Edward Rhoden, 22, 400 block of Ferris Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $8,500.
Wayne M. Pragana, 66, 1200 block of Price Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Guillermo Lugo-Gallardo, 39, of New Bedford, Mass. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Darrin James Herrera-Hall, 24, 8100 block of Archie Street, Englewood. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts of refusing to accept and sign a summons, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Tami Ann Ruth Farr, 45, of Brighton, Mich. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and larceny petty theft. Bond: none (supervised release).
John Marshall Read, 29, 1100 block of Maple Street Punta Gorda. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ricky Paul Britt Jr., 33, 2500 block of Northway Drive, Venice. Charges: battery and two counts of violation of probation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance and petty theft). Bond: none.
Blaine William Mitchell, 24, 100 block of W. Perry Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Wendy Marie Richolson, 47, 3600 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, DUI with a blood-alcohol level higher than 0.15 or with a person under 18 in the vehicle, and two counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $1,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jeremy Wayne Sawyer, 46, 2600 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Barbara Avis Conklin, 61, 1000 block of Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.