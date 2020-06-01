The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Charles Edward Allen Lamb, 34, 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Eric Joseph Manes, 31, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: none.

Cody Ray Arney, 27, 22500 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $15,000.

Jarret William Lee Hughes, 22, 100 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding and battery. Bond: $8,500.

Charles Edward Rhoden, 22, 400 block of Ferris Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $8,500.

Wayne M. Pragana, 66, 1200 block of Price Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

Guillermo Lugo-Gallardo, 39, of New Bedford, Mass. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Darrin James Herrera-Hall, 24, 8100 block of Archie Street, Englewood. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts of refusing to accept and sign a summons, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Tami Ann Ruth Farr, 45, of Brighton, Mich. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and larceny petty theft. Bond: none (supervised release).

John Marshall Read, 29, 1100 block of Maple Street Punta Gorda. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ricky Paul Britt Jr., 33, 2500 block of Northway Drive, Venice. Charges: battery and two counts of violation of probation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance and petty theft). Bond: none.

Blaine William Mitchell, 24, 100 block of W. Perry Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Wendy Marie Richolson, 47, 3600 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, DUI with a blood-alcohol level higher than 0.15 or with a person under 18 in the vehicle, and two counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $1,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jeremy Wayne Sawyer, 46, 2600 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Barbara Avis Conklin, 61, 1000 block of Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

