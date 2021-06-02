The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tanya Michelle Dills, 33, 13000 block of Posada Street, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Zachary Scott Davenport, 25, St. James City. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Vincent Robert Jones, 36, 28000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, tamper or fabricate physical evidence, violation of probation and drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jessica Nichole Wilson, 29, 4900 block of Ganyard Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Todd Michael Waterous, 49, 100 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness 2nd degree felony, battery, resisting officer with violence and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $15,500.
Aaron Steven Wakley, 31, 12000 block of Buffing Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription and reckless driving. Bond: $6,000.
Ashley Sierra Bronsfield, 33, 100 block of Glenridge Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Brittany Diane Cason, 33, 1100 block of Strasburg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Larry Michael Cahill, Jr., 38, 4200 block of Mulgrave Avenue, North Port. Charge: willfully abused a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $3,500.
Jamie Robert Bonnie, 47, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Melina Ann Knott, 42, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charges: false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300, and dealing traffic stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
Carly Jane Sauls, 35, 2000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Carlos Daniel Valle De La Cruz, 22, Clearwater. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.
Erick Enriquez Loyola, 40, Bradenton. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Juan Cortez Obrien (aka Juan Obrien), 28, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine), and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Stacy Lamar Hornes, 49, 1500 block of Heberling Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation, and petty theft/third conviction. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Robert Ehret, 34, 7300 block of Paragon Road, North Port. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, and reckless driving. Bond: $3,120.
Orlando Lombard, 24, 1300 block of Nebraska Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy Semon
