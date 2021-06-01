The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Gerald Jean Oriol, Jr., 31, 1000 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Langdon Christopher Broom III, 51, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a firearm by a Florida convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $20,000.

Brian Christopher Nicholls, Sr., 42, 3100 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Anthony George Noel, 44, 15500 block of Cattle Dock Point Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Miles Louis Federico, 18, 16200 block of Orrick Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,500.

Randel Lucien Bibens, 51, 15800 block of Aqua Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.

Juan Alberto Lozada, Jr., 35, 1500 block of Noble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Sanna Renea Borovich, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: $12,000.

Jeremy Stephen Eubanks, 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,500.

Jeffrey Acelain Francois, 30, Ann Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.


Meghan Govoni, 33, of Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Sheri Lynn Barcome, 51, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT and battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $15,000.

Vincent Robert Jones, 36, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana, tamper with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $8,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Dainis Poksans, 26, 1700 block of Squaw Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kelly Wade Roberson, 47, 4700 block of Dabney St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Andrew Richard Scully, 32, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Marc Alan Wright, Sr., 56, 500 block of Ovalando Place, North Port. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $1,656.

