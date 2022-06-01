The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• John Curtis Speicher, 26, of Venice. Charge: issuing altered bills or checks. Bond: $5,000.

• Carrie Ann McKeon, 45, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Maliah Renee Gipson, 21, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of alcohol by person under 21, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Juan Santamaria Contreras, 50, 12100 block of Zapilla Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended as habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.


The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Juan Hilberto Ayala, 36, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. none.

• Juan Carlos Covos, 33, 1600 block of NE Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Mackenzie Sleeper, 33, 1600 block of SW Eagerton Drive, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Landrex Cortez Hatcher, 41, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

