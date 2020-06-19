The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brendan Michael Brown, 32, of Summerfield, Fla. Charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Trevor Michael Glenn, 27, 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: Two charges of battery. Bond: none.

Richard William Lainson, 41, 7400 block of Petula Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Steven Charles Trobaugh, 49, of Ocala, Fla. Charge: Failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Shaheen Sylvester Williams, 41, of Norristown, Pa. Charges: Out of county warrant and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.

Jessica Elaine Norris, 37, of Lecanto, Fla. Charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Alexa Marie Powers, 19, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charge: Violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Amir Abdalla, 22, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Charges: Reckless driving first offense and possession of more than one valid driver license.

Carlton Jawaune Benjamin, 48, of Belle Glade, Fla. Charges: Cocaine trafficking, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Joshua Patrick Moore, 37, 900 block of Dupin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Shayla Fay Fulton, 21, 34000 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI blood alcohol higher than 0.15 with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

Nicholas J Churchman, 30, transient of Venice. Charge: petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.

Beverly Mae Herholz, 43, Warm Mineral Springs of North Port. Charge: burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000. Bond: $9,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Wyatt Cole Corson, 25, 6000 block of Fabien Road, North Port. Charges: battery by strangulation, tampering in third degree felony proceeding, battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,120.

Nicholas Auther Mucci, 30, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

