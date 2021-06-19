The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Felix Luis Velasquez, 40, of Venice. Charges: DUI and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Evan William Coopes, 28, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,000.
Joseph Harold Null, 56, 25200 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
Luc Thelice, 20, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: hiring vehicles with intent to defraud, defrauding an innkeeper under $300 and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.
Mark Alan Smith, 65, 42600 block of Neal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession on a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: $11,000.
Erik Travis Anderson, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
Daniel Paul Rogers, 48, 1300 block of Ramsdel Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $13,500.
David Jack Henry Gruntman, 20, of North Port. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
James Robert Koch, 26, of North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Rodrigo Flores-Beristain, 30, of Naples. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jennie Ann Brasaemle, 40, 100 block of West Perry Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Shayne Carpenter Ward, 47, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Thomas Patrick Bacon, 51, of Franklin, MA. Charges: violation of release condition for domestic violence and threatening a law enforcement officer with death or serious bodily harm. Bond: $500.
Krystal Lee Brown, 38, of North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and use of drug equipment, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,120.
Raul Celestino Rodriguez, 32, of Labelle, FL. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine, carrying an unlicensed firearm, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Jessie James Gotcher, 36, of North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Jennifer Leslie Royce, 50, of Sarasota. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Jamie Andre Samuels, 49, of North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.