The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Felix Luis Velasquez, 40, of Venice. Charges: DUI and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Evan William Coopes, 28, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,000.

Joseph Harold Null, 56, 25200 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.

Luc Thelice, 20, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: hiring vehicles with intent to defraud, defrauding an innkeeper under $300 and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.

Mark Alan Smith, 65, 42600 block of Neal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession on a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: $11,000.

Erik Travis Anderson, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.

Daniel Paul Rogers, 48, 1300 block of Ramsdel Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $13,500.

David Jack Henry Gruntman, 20, of North Port. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

James Robert Koch, 26, of North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.


Rodrigo Flores-Beristain, 30, of Naples. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Jennie Ann Brasaemle, 40, 100 block of West Perry Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Shayne Carpenter Ward, 47, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Thomas Patrick Bacon, 51, of Franklin, MA. Charges: violation of release condition for domestic violence and threatening a law enforcement officer with death or serious bodily harm. Bond: $500.

Krystal Lee Brown, 38, of North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and use of drug equipment, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,120.

Raul Celestino Rodriguez, 32, of Labelle, FL. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine, carrying an unlicensed firearm, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Jessie James Gotcher, 36, of North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Jennifer Leslie Royce, 50, of Sarasota. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

Jamie Andre Samuels, 49, of North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

