The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kendell Arlo Morrison Sr., 32, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.
Richard Howard Schumacher, 31, 1400 block of Coral Ridge Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: $2,500.
David Wayne Dennis, 59, 23000 block of Hallstead Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Eric Jeremy Dorobiala, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Robert Goulart, 49, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license revoked, habitual offender; and moving traffic violation. Bond: none.
Jason Christopher Koder, 37, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Angela Renee Marino, 45, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Marilyn Sue Owens, 64, 1300 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
John Francis Roy, 40, 300 block of Gaynor Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.
James John Riggs, 54, of Lake Wales. Charges: possession of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition by a U.S. convicted felon, possession of cocaine, trafficking of fentanyl, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, six counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Marcus Jeffery Lipscomb, 19, 6100 block of Bond St., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Agnieszka Kataneksza Frasier, 48, 700 block of Harvey St., Englewood. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $14,500.
Spencer Kyle Oneill, 29, 2500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: $2,510.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gerald Beauchamp, 20, 700 block of Merrick Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
Casey Gromsiak, 37, address unknown of S. West Villa Terrace, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Anthony Earl Wicks, 22, 5000 block of Weatherton St., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jillian Marie Burruano, 35, 400 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,120.
Allen Victor Johnson, 36, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charge: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $7,500.
Richard Lee Landis, 57, 300 block of Villanova Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, and nonmoving traffic violation. Bond: $2,620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rebecca Louise Avant, 53, 400 block of Parkland Ave., Sarasota. Charges: violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
Daniel Cortez III, 29, 4900 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Brandon Lynn Estes, 30, 2300 block of S.E. Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charges: intimidation, send written threat to kill; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Julio Jaimes, 42, 3900 block of N.E. Barton Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Aireon Corneious Jones, 40, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Rindi Dawn Layport, 45, 1000 block of N. Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tiffany Allen McClelland, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joshua Cortland Ritch, 32, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charges: flee or elude police in boat, resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Marcos Vanegas, 45, 1000 block of S.E. Hargrave Ave., Arcadia. Charges: misuse of 911 system and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
