The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Derek Earle Bain, 27, of Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Dominic David Cuoco, 51, 3900 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Aaron Phillip Fordham, 31, 3300 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Nicole Nancy Day, 36, 8900 block of Perrigan Way, North Port. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Kelsey Erkine Shepherd, 44, 2600 block of Abbotsford Street, North Port. Charges: battery and violation of pre-trial release condition. Bond: none.

• Timothy Snow, 57, of Naples. Charges: DUI and driving while license revoked. Bond: $4,000.

• Pedro Jose Rivera Colon, 36, of Mount Morris, New York. Charges: armed burglary, grand theft of motor vehicle, and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $45,000.

• Maya Juanita-Rose Nelson, 24, of Grand Lake, Michigan. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.


• Danielle Marie Lopez, 42, of Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

• Richard Nathan Freshwater, 32, 300 block of North Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.

• Holly Jean Jones, 37, 2900 block of NE Tilstra Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Robert Lee Jones, 36, 2100 block of NE Snow Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• William John Brousseau, 42, 2600 block of Calabash Lane, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Alexis Tamayo, 23, 1700 block of SW Clover Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

