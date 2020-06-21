The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Debra L. Matthews, 65, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,000.

Joseph Wayne Stowell, 46, 30100 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking of amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Michelle Lynne Wagoner, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Joshua Dutch Borst, 40, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.

Gerald Jean Oriol, Jr., 30, 3300 block of Clearfield St., North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $4,500.

John Scotty Anderson, 24, 1500 block of Urmey Lane, North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

Clay Wolfgang Collini, 31, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $22,500.

Kellie Ann Flynn, 31, of Murrieta, CA. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.

Bonnie Kay Collini, 60, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Allie Elizabeth Lueck, 21, 6300 block of Tilly St., Englewood. Charges: disorderly intoxication and affrays. Bond: $2,000.

Taylor Rae Lyon, 33, of Austin, MN. Charges: disorderly intoxication and affrays. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Richard William Hampson, Jr., 38, homeless of Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $40,000.

Timothy Adam Logsdon, 29, 6300 block of Blueberry Drive, Englewood. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Clifton Cohran, Jr., 48, 1300 block of N.E. Oaks Terrace. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.

Jessica Ann Cole, 38, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Meghan Rose Dale, 27, 1600 block of Pleasant Circle, Arcadia. Charges: home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $31,500.

David Jubar Felton, 47, 20 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $15,000.

Aaron Lee Godfrey, 26, 200 block of Providence St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

Laura Ramirez Guzman, 37, 1100 block of S.E. 2nd St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Esteban Morales, 51, of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: commit domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,620.

Hector Morales, Jr., 53, 1700 block of S.W. Birddog Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

William Kalyn Pugh, 32, 700 block of N. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license of more than four months, three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer by refusing to sign petition or post bond and trespassing. Bond: $2,240.

Juan Luis Carranza Rodriguez, 42, of Ellenton. Charge: trafficking cocaine, 28 grams or less than 150 kilograms. Bond: $250,000.

Jonathan Tate Vantilburg, 20, 6100 block of Jack St., Venice. Charge: robbery with a firearm. Bond: $50,000.

Navel Lamon Williams, 37, 1500 block of E. Cypress St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting officer without violence, two counts of driving with a suspended license and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments