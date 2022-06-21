The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph James Dixon, 27, 18600 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Matthew Jacob Elston, 31, 400 block of Garfield Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
• Robert Houston Childress, 40, 22300 block of Hallstead Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $13,500.
• Henry Ernesto Rojas, 28, of Miami. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Jose Mata Garcia, 39, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Joshua William Stewart Jones, 34, address not listed. Charge: failure to obey first responders. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Kaylynn Renee Alkire, 33, 4700 block of NW Lyons Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Daniel Robert Lewis, 31, 21500 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Thomas John Muessig, 37, 6300 block of Falcon Lair Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• William Todd Willis, 57, 14400 block of Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Cortez III, 30, 4900 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance, production of marijuana, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, maintaining a public nuisance building for drug activity, and three counts each of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and possession of drug possession. Bond: none.
• Gerard Gomez Delacruz, 61, 1300 block of SE Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Susan Elizabeth Killmon, 59, 1400 block of SE Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,500.
