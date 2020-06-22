The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Hollianne Marie Fitch, 34, of South Plymouth, N.Y. Charges: fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Owen Walling, 52, 5100 block of Early Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Scott Jay Fontaine Jr., 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.

Kenton Dulani Bibbs, 43, 19300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Thiago Wanderly Rios Da Silva, 20, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.

Stanley Ray Fleck, 59, 1000 block of Burlington Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Traiten Dubois Bibbs, 44, of Elkton, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Kristin Moore, 48, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Brian Norman Richards, 46, 7400 block Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to register as a convicted felon, and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Saundra Lou Helmlinger, 81, 1700 block of Kilruss Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI blood alcohol 0.15% or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle, and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

Matthew Charles Hubis, 37, 200 block of Alsace Ave., Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Kevin Warren Regilio, 41, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charge: trafficking in oxycodone 7 grams or more. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dylan Shane Mills, 20, 4300 block of Badosa Road, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams). Bond: none.

Shawn Cory Peterson, 33, 3400 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments