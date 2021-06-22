Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Henry Vallejo Jr., 59, of Zephyrills. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,513.
Christopher Lee Lacey, 30, 11000 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. Bond: $18,500.
Hailey Faith Soosh, 27, 11000 block of 5th Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Damien Phillip Traniello, 24, 400 block of Posadas Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Yoan Ruben Cordero Francisco, 43, 5000 block of Durpell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Brandy Lee Tucker, 39, 23000 block of Nugent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Damien Joseph Mosser Sr., 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Rachel Elizabeth Parker, 37, 18000 block of Oxford Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: $20,000.
Michael Eugene Wyatt, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Dyuan Tavon Damon, 23, of Pompano Beach. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Joshua Alexander Baily, 27, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: underlying charge, failure to appear and knowingly abuse of a temporary tag. Bond: $2,000.
Janisha Justina Perez, 59, of North Fort Meyers. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $ 3,500.
Jaqueline Denise Hutchins, 36, of Georgia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $561.
Samuel Uribe Jr., 36, of Texas. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Juan Ramiro Elizondo, 56, of Texas. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Steven James Hunt, 64, of Englewood. Charges: DUI (3rd violation in 10 years), four counts of DUI damage to property or person of another and driving while is suspended (2nd offense). Bond: $12,500.
Daniel Fox Sylvester, 64, of Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
James Barnes Lewis III, 72, of Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
North Port Police reported the following arrests:
Joshua Dean Post, 36, of Lady Lake. Charge: contempt of court: no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $2,000.
Jonathan L. Ramsey, 30, of Englewood. Charges: petty theft (1st degree), and resisting arrest. Bond: $1,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Rebecca Anne Robinson, 31, 3800 block of Monfero Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
