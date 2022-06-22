The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas J. Cleary, 57, of Thomson, Connecticut. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Joe Gil Salgado, 40, of Ruskin, Florida. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $1,000.
Casey Jo Baine, 36, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: none.
Anthony Earl Horner, 53, 1700 block of Griffith Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing in stolen property, burglary, grand theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and presenting a false statement to metal recycler. Bond: none.
Kenneth Larue Smith, 66, 4400 block of Alta Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Eric Herrmann Jr., 35, 2100 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.
Nicole Anastasia Marzelli, 41, 21200 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Dwayne Andrew Dennis, 38, 21300 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Jennifer Ann Barry-Tillman, 45, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Kay Goff, 44, 4200 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, possession of burglary tools, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, presenting false statement to metal recycler, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
Michael Blount, 38, 22400 block of Utica Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: reckless driving and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: none.
Ronnie L. Wilson, 39, of Pinellas Park, Florida. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Dacota Deann Jankowski, 31, 4800 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Vanessa Marie Carson, 34, of Lake Worth, Florida. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Raymond Michael Guilfoyle Jr., 32, 100 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Robert Dean Saxton, 52, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motorcycle without license. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Aaron Briscoe, 47, 600 block of West Tarpon Boulevard NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tommy Hedson Attilus, 25, unknown block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked or suspended. Bond: $500.
Mandy Jay Grant, 31, 2400 block of Salmista Terrace, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Andrew Jacob Grove, 25, 7900 block of Sydney Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,500.
Margaret Jones, 55, 1900 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Tyler Scott Kling, 26, 6500 block of Malaluka Road, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
Miguel Angel Martinez, 49, 1500 block of Nicollett Avenue, North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
Simon Claude Tremblay, 37, 18300 block of Quadrille Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to person or property of another and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Madison J. Baine, 18, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Lee Mathis, 27, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.
Colby Diane Taylor, 23, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Glenn Leonard Davis Jr., 29, 1200 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Stephen Thomas Herranz II, 31, of Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jose Valdez Jr., 37, first block of West Walnut Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eight counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Janeth Corona Barajas, 23, of Bakersfield, California. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $620.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
