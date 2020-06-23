The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Seth Branden Harrigan, 19, of Tampa. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $16,000.

Heather Leigh Simon, 38, 2400 block of Sunshine Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michael Lee Raynor, 42, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert Douglas Weaver, 44, 22400 block of Vale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Janet Lea Aud, 59, 18000 block of Lakeworth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Jack Dale Churchill, 34, 500 block of Lakehurst Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Erno Szabolcs Szollosi, 36, of New Port Richey, Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Anthony Jesse Sellers, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: 10 underlying charges, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, false ID given to law enforcement officer, failure to appear on felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Alexander Robert Leiper, 25, 1000 block of Haste Lane, Englewood. Charges: two counts selling methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia, and selling methamphetamine. Bond: none.

Kelley Lynn Flanary, 39, of Troy, Ohio. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Michael Carl Saunders, 47, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Ryan Joseph Maurer, 20, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, loitering or prowling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Anne Traglia, 49, of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Andrew Robert Beckman, 43, 25000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jackie Lee Arnett Jr., 42, 400 block of Olive Ave., Nokomis. Charges: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony (domestic) and two counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. Bond: $45,000.

Christopher Lee Harris, 48, 7300 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of contempt of court (original charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked). Bond: $15,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Darren Gregory Carmel, 55, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and refuse to submit to a DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620. 

Sharon Ann Clarke, 62, address not listed. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended-habitual offender. Bond: $3,000.

Angela Lee Greenan, 55, 6400 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, and petty theft. Bond: none.

Renee Ann Worthington, 60, 8300 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Christy Feinberg

