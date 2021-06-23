The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jaime Roberto Pacheco, 36, 300 block of Baytree Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and shooting, throwing into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: $105,000.
Michael Alberto Ross, 34, of Riverview. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, and failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license. Bond: $9,500.
Noah Glenn Bayne, 24, 3500 block of Tripoli Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Douglas Mark Stroman, Jr., 27, 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Justin Lee Shaeffer, 25, 3300 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Marlene A. Rosenberger, 53, 400 block of Carmalita Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michele Lynn Zwolinki, 50, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Heather Dawn Gotcher, 43, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Julie Lee Boroczky, 22, 2400 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Ramanand Sugrim, 52, 19500 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Christopher Joseph Gustafson, 20, 17200 block of Gulfspray Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Sarah Lynn Delpuppo, 44, of Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking of amphetamine, more than 14 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.
Erick E. Rodriguez Paz, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $3,500.
Yordan Carreras Cespedes, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance, petty theft, wrecker or tow truck without identification on vehicle, violation of nonresident exemption from registration, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gerald Anthony Brancik, 56, 700 block of Texas Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christy Lee Owens, 38, 2300 block of Starview Avenue, North Port. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Richard Arnold Keefe III, 31, 2500 block of University Parkway, Sarasota. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
Michael Sergeyvich Osipov, 29, 3800 block of S. Alwood Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Rene Samuel Real, 40, 5300 block of Sylvania Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery by touch or strike and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Rebecca Anne Robinson, 31, 3800 block of Monfero Avenue, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
