The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shyheim Clifford Brown, 27, of Sarasota. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Shelly Lynn Stone, 49, 1700 block of Banana Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of- county warrant. Bond: none.
Sean Michael Stevens, 31, 3000 block of Como Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Charles Joseph Arnold, 42, 3300 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Aaron Ruddy, 53, 1500 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of- county warrant. Bond: none.
Brandon Felix, 31, 21100 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, petit theft, criminal mischief, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Esteban Burgos, 54, 8500 block of Bessemer Avenue, North Port. Charges: robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Darrian Windell Lee, 23, of Miami Gardens. Charges: use of another person's ID without consent and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $10,000.
Panfilo Gamarro Vargas, 40, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Scott Dale Williams, 26, 1300 block of Sharlow Lane, Englewood. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $5,000.
Joshua Shelman, 24, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of a firearm during a felony. Bond: $22,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Harold Pickell, 61, first block of Bridge Street, Englewood. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Jason Alan Pierce, 40, 3100 block of Tulsa Avenue, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Adrian Soto, 23, of Immokalee. Charges: providing false information to law enforcement, selling or possessing an animal to fight or bait, and animal cruelty. Bond: $3,500.
Jayton Purnell Dennis, 42, 300 block of Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of firearm and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $9,000.
Miguel Angel Lopez, 21, 1600 block of NE Sugarbabe Road, Arcadia. Charges: sexual assault, criminal mischief, and four counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Manual Rojas, 18, 1400 block of NE Sunset Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: shooting or throwing projectile into a home or vehicle, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by delinquent as an adult, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of petit theft, and five counts of burglary. Bond: $30,000.
Randy Alan Whaley, 45, 200 block Macon Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a synthetic narcotic, production of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, manufacturing a Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic, resisting officer without violence, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Emily Kristene Marberry, 33, of Sebring. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Michael Lee Mathis, 27, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.
Colby Diane Taylor, 23, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
