The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Joseph Porten, 34, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Don Christopher Shane Frazier, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $2,500.
Curtis Edwin Ball, 41, of Palmetto, Georgia. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and loitering or prowling. Bond: $10,000.
Moises Alvarez, 52, of Jacksonville. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $40,000.
Angela Mayo, 39, 6200 block of Granduer St., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Terry Blaine Wells, 60, 3100 block of 10th St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Nicholas Gary Helman, 28, 1100 block of Seahorse Lane, Englewood. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $8,500.
Brittany Alexis McCullough, 24, of Bradenton. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
Brian Sean Christin, 28, 1200 block of Venetian Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, loitering or prowling, and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $5,000.
Juan Ustojin, 27, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Jannie Baptiste, 31, homeless. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Anne Traglia, 49, of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: offender violates no contact order. Bond: none.
Donald Hart Mueller, 73, 2700 block of Aqua Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Viverios Jr., 38, 1700 block of Van Raub St., North Port. Charge: probation violation: violation of injunction of protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
Christine Ann Johnson, 50, 600 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Dilaudid), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of drug equipment, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $4,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kyandre Deshawn Joseph Jackson, 22, 1000 block of Jinright Road, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Jason Nicholas Ortiz, 29, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kelli Ann Bockus, 49, 900 block of Lucaya W. Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court: petty theft. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
