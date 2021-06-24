The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following:

Jennifer Leslie Royce, 50, 3600 block of Cheshire Square, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Lindsey Fawn Morris, 29, 40 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI with person under 18 years of age in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Cory Wesley Bennett, 28, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.

James Michael Ryan, Jr., 22, 38800 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Tracy Michelle Stein, 55, 5500 block of Anderson Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $5,000.

Noel Charles Hakeem, 49, 6500 block of Thorman Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Ron Michael Clearwater, 45, 2400 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, attempt to smuggle contraband or controlled substance into a county detention facility and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Jamie Erin Hasenmyer, 42, 900 block of Hood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $110,000.

Terri Marie Dansky, 56, 1600 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, two underlying charges, two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Terri Lee Garrod, 45, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

Rebecca Anne Robinson, 31, 3800 block of Monfero Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.


Brandy Reene Williams, 45, of North Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Andrew James Lavnick, 41, of Moore Haven, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Heyssel Adan Colindres Ochoa, 21, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Francisco Lopez, 47, 10200 block of Rens Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Samantha Marie Rud, 25, of Bradenton. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Joshua William Harrington, 28, 16000 block of Arcaro Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery where offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: none.

Jarrel Armon Hines, 33, 1400 block of Nora Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery with prior battery conviction. Bond: none.

Adriana Labrada, 41, 4400 block of Ancon Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer with violence, violation of injunction protection for domestic violence, and battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

Woodrow Alexander Stewart, 75, 3900 block of Ulman Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

Randall Scott Wagoner, 53, 7500 block of Meroni Boulevard, North Port. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Robb Melhus Wallin, 69, 12500 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

