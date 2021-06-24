The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following:
Jennifer Leslie Royce, 50, 3600 block of Cheshire Square, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Lindsey Fawn Morris, 29, 40 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI with person under 18 years of age in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Cory Wesley Bennett, 28, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
James Michael Ryan, Jr., 22, 38800 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Tracy Michelle Stein, 55, 5500 block of Anderson Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $5,000.
Noel Charles Hakeem, 49, 6500 block of Thorman Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Ron Michael Clearwater, 45, 2400 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, attempt to smuggle contraband or controlled substance into a county detention facility and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Jamie Erin Hasenmyer, 42, 900 block of Hood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $110,000.
Terri Marie Dansky, 56, 1600 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, two underlying charges, two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Terri Lee Garrod, 45, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
Rebecca Anne Robinson, 31, 3800 block of Monfero Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Brandy Reene Williams, 45, of North Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Andrew James Lavnick, 41, of Moore Haven, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Heyssel Adan Colindres Ochoa, 21, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Francisco Lopez, 47, 10200 block of Rens Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Samantha Marie Rud, 25, of Bradenton. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua William Harrington, 28, 16000 block of Arcaro Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery where offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: none.
Jarrel Armon Hines, 33, 1400 block of Nora Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery with prior battery conviction. Bond: none.
Adriana Labrada, 41, 4400 block of Ancon Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer with violence, violation of injunction protection for domestic violence, and battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
Woodrow Alexander Stewart, 75, 3900 block of Ulman Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
Randall Scott Wagoner, 53, 7500 block of Meroni Boulevard, North Port. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Robb Melhus Wallin, 69, 12500 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.