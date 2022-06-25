The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Gronski, 59, 90 block of Boundry Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Larry Thomas Welsh, 62, 27000 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $670.
• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Slusher, 21, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $6,000.
• Edward Cipollaro, 50, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Sarah Ruth Weaver, 36, 23000 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: resist officer or merchant during retail theft and petty theft second offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Nicholas Jay Sperduti, 29, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drug possession. Bond: $7,500.
• Reyna Michelle McGraw, 21, 22000 block of Bolanos Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI damage to property or person and DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Charles Douglas Smith, 44, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
• Mario William Miller, 37, 21000 block of Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Naquan Maurice Guillory, 25, 100 block of Buckeye Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jacob Andrew Bell, 29, 10000 block of Barker Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Joshua Phillip Browning, 35, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts sell meth, two counts drug possession, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal attempt to solicit third degree felony. Bond: none.
• Jessica Leigh Brown, 32, 15000 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sell meth. Bond: none.
• Gene Richard Hughes, 40, 11000 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: amphetamine trafficking of over 14 grams, sell meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Christina Louise Dolejs, 40, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and probation violation. Bond: none.
• Peggy Diane Ford, 39, Punta Gorda. Charges: sell meth, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• John Alan Brugman, 54, 15000 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: Two counts drug possession, two counts deliver opium or derivative, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Matthew Bores, 28, 15000 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: Three counts sell meth, two counts amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, four counts possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts sell meth within 1,000 feet of church and two counts drug possession. Bond: none.
• Gabrielle Alexandria Lacerenza, 36, 2100 block of Broom Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $20,000.
• Martin Edward Conroy, 64, 28000 block of Arrowhead Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Morgan Gosnell, 32, 4000 block of Pesola Terrace, North Port: Charge: drug possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Thomas Eugene King, 61, 400 block of Harvard Street, Englewood. Charges: marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
• Adam John Martinez, 29, 8200 block of Caruso Lane, North Port. Charges: failure to appear on original charges of two counts driving while license suspended and leave scene of accident without giving information. Bond: $3,000.
• Todd Michael Weber, 63, 2600 block of South Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: obscene material by possessing or viewing depiction of child sex conduct. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Wade Lee Brown, 29, 33000 block of Maple Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: Four counts of out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Kristen Ann Hooks, 29, 2400 block of North West Pine Bluff Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Patsy Hope Matejka, 19, 5700 block of SW Charolias Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: marijuana possession over 20 grams, keep public nuisance structure for drug activity, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Linda Sue Stoddard, 69, 5700 block of SW Charolias Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: Two counts marijuana possession, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, and keep public nuisance structure for drug activity. Bond: $3,740.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Harold Castro Rodriguez, 25, Palmetto. Charges: obscene communication — travel to meet after use computer to lure child; public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: none.
• John Goese, 66, 3100 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Eric Scott Masalko, 36, 300 block of Border Street, Charlotte. Charge: drug possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.
• Curtis William Wright, 36, 1100 block of Caples Street, Englewood. Charges: drug possession of meth, drug possession of suboxone, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
