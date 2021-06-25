The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alvin Milton Haggins, 34, of Tampa. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none. 

Alejandro Valerio, 22, of Sarasota. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer with violence. Bond: none.

Richard Howard Schumacher, 31, 1400 block of Coral Ridge Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and loitering or prowling. Bond: none. 

Morris Lee Keel, Jr., 48, 2200 block of Mangrove Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Jennifer Gayheart, 37, 500 block of Myrtle St., Punta Gorda. Charges: scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20,000, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.

Nicholas Emmanuel Tsourakis, 30, 3500 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $12,500.

Alexis Brennae Harrison, 24, 24200 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.


Dwight Washington White, 39, 300 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none. 

Jesus T. Composeco, 28, 12200 block of Rosaro Ave., North Port. Charge: operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Oscar Evodio Gil-Silva, 56, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving without license revoked. Bond: none.

Brian Michael Diebold, 40, 1300 block of Washington Drive, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Luke Adam Belcher, 39, of North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended, revoked or expired. Bond: $1,000.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments