The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Daniel Desimone, 29, 2800 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant and battery. Bond: none.
Tony J. Kane, 40, 31800 block of Washington Loop, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Tony Anthony Noble, 33, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Sergino Alexander Washington, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Joaquin Genao Martinez, 20, 1500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards 2 or more times $100 or more, grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, fraudulent use of another person’s ID without consent, and possessed/received/obtained stolen credit or debit card. Bond: $8,000.
Resley Eliezer Linares, 22, 1500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards 2 or more times $100 or more, grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, fraudulent use of another person’s ID without consent, and possessed/received/obtained stolen credit or debit card. Bond: $8,000.
Jonathon L. Carpenter, 19, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: larceny petty theft and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Francis Brucker, 30, 100 block of Lakewood Lane, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: leaving scene of an accident without giving law enforcement information. Bond: $250.
Thomas Ronald Crabtree, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.
Corey Allen Lucas, 26, 300 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery on officer-firefighter-EMT. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
