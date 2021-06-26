The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Crystal Brooke Maddox, 38, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Spenser Collands, 25, 29500 block of Pine Villa Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $11,000.

John Charles Willette, 43, 100 block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Brian Michael Smith, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Brandon Alan Purvis, 41, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Desiree Dawn Dunivin, 45, 9500 block of Willmington Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.


Destiney Leeann Nickell, 23, 6400 block of Mayport Street, Englewood. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed, grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft. Bond: $20,500.

Michael Ray Sealy, Jr., 41, 6300 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charges: burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed, grand theft and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $40,000.

Justin Ray Beverly, 30, of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michael Edward Daniels, 40, 3800 block of Portair Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Glenn Harry Hoffner, Jr., 27, 1100 block of South Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Joel David Owens, 49, 19500 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments