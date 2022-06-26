The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Eric Joseph Ponte, 42, 8100 block of Coash Road, Sarasota. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Daryl Bruce Hall, 52, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Anthony Barry Low, 45, 2600 block of Suncoast Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Jonathan Wayne Mudge, 28, 3200 block of Amanda St., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Anthony Vandenburgh, 23, of Punta Gorda. Charges: engage in contracting business without certification and scheme in obtaining property less than $20,000.
Quwan Anthony Capers, 40, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: four counts of possession marijuana with intent to sell, four counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $107,500.
Ricky Edward Jackson, 46, address withheld. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $10,000.
Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 37, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts of trafficking amphetamine, five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Cody John Letellier, 21, 9200 Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Sean Wozniak, 34, 1000 block of Veronica Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of cocaine with attempt to sell, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $42,500.
Cassandra Renee Pinkam, 35, 21200 block of Coultan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: $1,000.
Askia Moses Muhammad Forman, 35, 4000 block of Dotham Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of cocaine with attempt to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $450,000.
John Michael Sauer, 40, 3800 block of Portair Ave., North Port. Charges: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Xavier Renard Byrd, 19, 8300 block of Scanlon Ave., North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Dallas Lynn Cullifer, 27, 300 block of N. 11th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Nicole Apostolou, 38, 3400 block of Home Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Michael Andrew Bail, 26, 1300 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Krystal Lee Brown, 39, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
Chad William Collins, 41, 400 block of Palm Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $620.
Jack Carter Jones, 55, 2300 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
James Lee Thomas, 29, 100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; battery causing harm or disability; and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Isaiah Simon Varela, 27, 19600 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kyle Coble Ralston, 32, 7500 block of Berwick St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Guilbert Moise, 19, 6000 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked or suspended. Bond: $500.
Laura Alison Bernice Murray, 40, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Jacob Lee Stone, 21, 14600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Wade Lee Brown, 29, 33668 Maple Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts of arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kristen Ann Hooks, 29, 2461 N.W. Pine Bluff Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shawn Evan Lindow, 25, 5700 N.W. Oak Hil Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Bond: none.
Kyle Reich, 31, 3129 Elmer St., Sarasota. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, burglary of tools with intent to use and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,500.
