The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Deandre Eric Jones, 32, of West Park, FL. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Calvin Eugene Jackson, 30. 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering with a witness on a first degree felony. Bond: none.
Michael Stephen Metcalf, 32, 11200 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Kathleen Sullivan, 58, 7200 block of Sea Mist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Kathleen Sullivan, 58, 7200 block of Sea Mist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on underlying chargers and two counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $750.
Amber Michelle Feutral, 53, 2200 block of Ednor Street. Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing of an occupied dwelling. Bond; None.
James Mathias Stout, 53, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond:
Rolf Jody Raabe, 42, of Pompano Beach. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Warren Stewart Spanton, 49, 4600 block of Atwater Street, North Port. Charges: violation of probation and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
Matthew John Garcia, 36, 22100 block of Firebrand Road, North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $6,500.
Jonathan Alan Hartman, 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Richard Calvin Dutt, 69, 300 block of Trinity Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Thomas Keith Ferguson, 63, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Whitney Dawn Pol, 34, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Esteban De La Cruz, 33, of Bradenton. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Kenneth Wilson Finch, 50, 21900 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Avarius Deonte Garrett, 20, of Orlando. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft and criminal mischief. Bond: $11,000.
Laura Ramirez Guzman, 38, 1300 S.E. 1 Street, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $1,500.
Jamie Erin Hasenmyer, 42, 900 block of Hood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $11,000.
Gerardo Hernandez, 24, 1000 block of N. Brevard Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $250.
Gerardo Hernandez, 20, of Okeechobee. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Ervin Geovanny Pop-Chocoj, 21, 100 block of N. Brevard Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $620.
Rebecca Ann Powell, 50, 1600 S.E Hargrave Street, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, three counts of use of another person’s identification without consent, illegal use of credit cards, and grand theft. Bond: $15,000.
Sunday Lee Thielen, 41, 2800 block of N.E. Mcintyre Road, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
