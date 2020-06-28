The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Zachary Scott Davenport, 24, of St. James City, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two out of county warrants, driving with a revoked license habitual offender and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Michael Scott Roth, 59, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Michael Frederick Radil, 44, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,000.
Adam Rex Picker, 29, 21900 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and sex offender registration. Bond: $7,500.
Brandon Elias Hill, 42, of Glenside, PA. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Beata Brygida Stines, 29, 1300 block of Washington Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Brian Michael Connell, 54, 10400 block of Alexandria Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $1,500.
Amanda Marlene Evans, 38, 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $11,000.
Charles Casey Jones, 59, 21500 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, disorderly intoxication, using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, discharging a firearm in public. Bond: $5,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Natalie Marie Behnke, 34, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charges: damage to property $1,000 or more and trespassing failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $4,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Daniel Blaine Oakley, 23, 2600 block of Zander Terrace, North Port. Charges: violation of probation, carrying a concealed weapon; and violation of probation, home invasion. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kody James Berg, 20, 4600 block of Cumbano St., North Port. Charges: domestic battery on person known to be pregnant and tampering in 2nd degree felony proceeding. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Cayla Lynne Marie Mckenzie, 29, 2200 block of Penguin Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of DUI cause death to human or unborn child and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Mark Andrew Merring, 29, 600 block of S. Neponsit Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Isaiah Guzman, 22, 1300 block of N.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Darius Wesley Hudson, 300 block of S.W. 14th St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $12,500.
Gregory Ray Parker, 49, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $300.
Bibiano Vazquez Vazquez, 39, 1600 block of Easting Ave., Arcadia. Charges: use or display of a firearm during felony, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,620.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
