The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Bishop Alexander Andrews, 23, 400 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Victor Anthony Medina IV, 25, 2800 block of Safe Harbor Drive, Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Jack Edward Poe, 45, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Chastity Nicole Elliot, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Brian Keith Morris, 41, 3500 block of Swanee Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Arianna Gabriella Herrera, 23, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Aithaney Glorielle Santos, 28, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Joel David Owens, Sr., 49, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $50,000.

Clayton Michael Lynch, 31, 2100 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeitures/revocations. Bond: $13,000.


Amy Allison Brown, 23, 10200 block of Reims Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $30,000.

Trenton Wallace Daniels, 21, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $18,000.

Kaleb Adside, 25, 8900 block of S.W. Hampshire Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,500.

Trevor Allen Spiller, 22, 1200 block of N.E. Sugarbay Road, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Salomon Avalos-Cardenas, 34, 2500 block of S.E. Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dale Allen Cieslinski, 58, of Saginaw, Mich. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.

Cody James Thomas, 36, 8400 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Daniel Deangelo Odom, 30, 3900 block of Conway Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

