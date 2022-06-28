The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kristian Renee Burch, 32, first block of Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Franklin David Grove III, 37, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: sale of opium or derived narcotic and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Kayla Jean Williams, 31, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts each of sale of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $60,000.
Tifanny Diann May, 35, 1800 block of Lavilla Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: smuggling contraband into county detention facility and misdemeanor failure to appear.
Daniel Linares Sr., 28, 39600 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, resisting officer without violence, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Kevin Joseph Flynn, 31, 26100 block of Waterfowl Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement with wanton disregard. Bond: none.
Valerie Wicker, 55, 15500 block of Sunkist Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, battery against first responder, and aggravated assault against first responder. Bond: none.
Michele S. Horn, 47, 2300 block of Nuremberg Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Benjamin Alvin Rich, 20, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Major Evans, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Joshua Nowak-Hahlbohm, 42, 2000 block of Midnight Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Emma Lee Nicole Brewster, 19, 4900 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
Samuel Castro Uz, 28, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kenneth Francis Mizell Jr, 52, 28100 block of Passadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Joseph Andrew Moore, 46, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Brittney Judith Meisner, 27, 2400 block of Tamarind Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, and possession or display of revoked driver's license. Bond: $360.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Monica Gularte Cendejas, 41, of Sarasota. Charge: arson. Bond: none.
Leroy Gadson, 64, of Daytona Beach. Charges: smuggling contraband into prison and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
James Andrew Greene, 29, 1900 block of SE Herring Cove, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Jose Erminio Villeda, 38, 2100 block of Wallace Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Roberto Colunga, 55, 2700 block of SE Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,620.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Logan Michael Daughtrey, 21, 9400 block of Daughtrey Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
