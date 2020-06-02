The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brooks Boswell, 74, 500 block of Belvedere Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Amanda Rose Klawer, 31, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.
David Taylor Bass, 32, 3400 block of Rockcreek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated battery causes great bodily harm and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: none.
Daniel Matthew Lewis, 47, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Blas Enrique Hidalgo II, 29, 19300 block of Villanova Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Jaylen Joevan Blanding, 22, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charges: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Leonardo Gonzalez-Suarez, 34, of Cape Coral. Charge: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: none.
Barbara Ann Ridgeway, 42, of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
William Edward Brown, 27, of West Warwick, R.I. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Mariya Chelnokova, 36, of Grove St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Skyla Raine Gilroy, 19, of Cranston, R.I. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Anthony Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kiara Lashawn Sherwood, 24, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua Wirick, 38, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: larceny petty theft second conviction. Bond: $5,000.
Marty Dewayne Miles, 45, 2700 block of Afar Ave., North Port. Charge: send written threat to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christina Marie West, 40, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.