The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brooks Boswell, 74, 500 block of Belvedere Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Amanda Rose Klawer, 31, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.

David Taylor Bass, 32, 3400 block of Rockcreek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated battery causes great bodily harm and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: none.

Daniel Matthew Lewis, 47, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Blas Enrique Hidalgo II, 29, 19300 block of Villanova Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

Jaylen Joevan Blanding, 22, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charges: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Leonardo Gonzalez-Suarez, 34, of Cape Coral. Charge: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: none.

Barbara Ann Ridgeway, 42, of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.

William Edward Brown, 27, of West Warwick, R.I. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Mariya Chelnokova, 36, of Grove St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Skyla Raine Gilroy, 19, of Cranston, R.I. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

William Anthony Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kiara Lashawn Sherwood, 24, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Joshua Wirick, 38, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: larceny petty theft second conviction. Bond: $5,000.

Marty Dewayne Miles, 45, 2700 block of Afar Ave., North Port. Charge: send written threat to kill. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christina Marie West, 40, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: grand theft. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

