The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Brian Daniel Birk, 36, 25400 block of Rupert Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: simple assault, battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Brandon Lee Logsdon, 30, 2600 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,500.
• Dustin Tyler Badke, 31, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking stolen property, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Joseph John Ventre, 37, address withheld. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Thomas Wayne Pruitt, 63, of Gambier, Ohio. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Christopher Wayne Hamlet, 44, of Fort Myers Beach. Charges: presenting non-current insurance, expiration of registration more than six months, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Gene Paul Porter Sr., 64, 2000 block of Laurel Lane, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• David Edward Bryant, 50, 22200 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Dania Joseph, 32, 2400 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriffs' Office reported the following arrests:
• Deana Lynn Cotto, 42, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $15,000.
• Joshua William Harrington, 29, 100 block of Buckeye Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.
• Juan Santamaria Contreras, 50, 12100 block of Zapilla Lane, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Katrina Nichole Endy, 20, 1200 block of North Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking amphetamine and methamphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: none.
• Halit Jusufi, 43, 6300 block of Pontiac Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Kristen Charlee Maldonaldo, 40, of Fort Myers. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Jacob Joseph Steinman, 29, 3300 block of Cake Terrace, North Port. Charges: five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Christopher Deion Hodges, 30, 200 block of South Monroe Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Amy Marie Wilson, 42, 1500 block of SE West Farms Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Miguel Angel Aguilar, 30, 1100 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
