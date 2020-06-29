The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kendall James Snyder, 36, 22500 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, violate domestic violence injunction and burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $85,000.

Nancy S. Harrison, 62, 2000 block of Willow Hammock Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Mahesh Rajkaran, 23, 1300 block of Razorbill Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $12,500.

Mason E. Demint, 28, 16200 block of Orrick Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.

Ronald Patrick McDonald, 57, 1600 block of Sharpe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment of a person against their will, resisting an officer with violence, and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Vitaliy N. Kolesnik, 32, of Palm Coast, Florida. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jason Lemard Gonzalez, 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Shane Holden Ghormley-Linck, 25, 1000 block of Newton St., Englewood. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nancy Marie Burgess, 59, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

