The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mohamed Nidal Jaber, 30, of Tampa. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Melvin Ortiz-Portillo, 33, of Tampa. Charges: smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $6,500.
Taylor Nicole Neuman, 28, 25300 block of Sullan Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking fentanyl more than 4 grams, three counts of sale of opium or derived narcotic, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Julie Lee Boroczky, 23, 26200 block of Explore Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
Justin William Stowell, 38, 5300 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Bradley David Toth, 60, 400 block of Hyacinth Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Patrick Purtingon Howanitz, 54, 18500 block of Satsuma Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Leonard Andrew Dorris Jr., 41, 22000 block of Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.
David Oscar Butler Jr., 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, felony failure to appear, sale of opium or derived narcotic, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and seven counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Byron William Laughner Jr., 23, 300 block of Bowman Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $750.
Clifford Earl Hutton, 36, of Lorida, Florida. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous material waste. Bond: $5,000.
Roger Dale Woods Jr., 41, of Lake Suzy. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Jorge Juan Gomez Franco, 23, of LaBelle. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Noe Mejia Mentado, 42, of Jacksonville. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Anthony Joseph Cossentino, 26, 7000 block of Janette Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Kenneth Gerald Avedisian, 30, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Wade Lee Brown, 29, 23100 block of Corvin Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, obstruction of justice, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Manuel Lehan, 40, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control, and failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.
Michael H. O'Donnell, 66, 5200 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Jason Paul Sternquist, 49, 2500 block of Sahara Lane, North Port. Charges: robbery and aggravated stalking. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Terrill Zachary Allen, 29, 300 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft and two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Xiomara Cervantes-Pelham, 24, first block of East Palmetto Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.