The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Matthew Lewis, 47, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Blas Enrique Hidalgo II, 29, 19300 block of Villanova Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: none.
Jaylen Joevan Blanding, 22, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charges: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Leonardo Gonzalez-Suarez, 34, of Cape Coral. Charge: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: none.
Barbara Ann Ridgeway, 42, of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
William Edward Brown, 27, of West Warwick, R.I. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Mariya Chelnokova, 36, of Grove Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Skyla Raine Gilroy, 19, of Cranston, R.I. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sean Michael Bowman, 21, 300 block of E. Fray Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle, two counts of fugitive from justice, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Antonio R. Leffel, 41, Quail Run Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Rose Marie Polk, 57, 500 block of South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Michael Wayne Polk, 57, 500 block of South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Erica Rose Polk, 24, 500 block of South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
William Anthony Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kiara Lashawn Sherwood, 24, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua Wirick, 38, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $5,000.
Marty Dewayne Miles, 45, 2700 block of Afar Avenue, North Port. Charge: send written threat to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christina Marie West, 40, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
