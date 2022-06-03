The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Philip Roger Sexton Jr., 52, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: presenting non-current insurance and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.
• Brandie Nicholle Anstett, 42, 22100 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Joseph Robert Shaw, 37, 24300 block of West Gate Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Portia Lee Reid, 34, 21900 block of Cellini Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
• Rebecca Jean Shirey, 47, 3500 block of Cessna Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Beverly Marie Beckman, 43, 22900 block of Perkin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Carlos Ruben Garcia, 45, 4300 block of Albacore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Kyle Tristan Gobeil, 22, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jamie Michelle Vanburen, 61, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Frank Jesse Crouse II, 35, 21800 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Charles Roscoe Yawn, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Stephanie Renee Busler, 55, address withheld. Charges: battery and driving while license revoked as habitual offender. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nanji Amilicar Ware, 47, 500 block of Ida Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of public housing, and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of public housing. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sarah Jane Fischer, 32, 1300 block of North River Road, North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
• James Allen Grempel, 36, 4200 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
• Kevin Noel Mejia, 20, 2400 block of Chynn Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.
• Jonathan Michael Prato, 38, 5600 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle and failure to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
• Craig Michael Siringer, 29, address unknown. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
• Elena Tobei, 68, 6200 block of Morning Avenue, North Port. Charge: making a false report. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kimberly Ann Head, 32, 5500 block of Gabo Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
• Anthony Paul Schmidt, 56, 700 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: burglary. Bond: $1,500.
• Shayne Christian Stoots, 25, 9400 block of St. Paul Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Oliver Wulfing, 60, 700 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: burglary. Bond: $1,500.
The Department of Corrections reported the following arrest:
• Akimiya Shyane Brown, 24, of Lake Placid. Charges: trafficking in other drugs between 4 grams and 30 kilograms and two counts each of possession of Schedule III or IV drug with intent to sell and smuggling contraband into prison. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• George Mac Golloman Sr., 48, 1800 block of SW Hendry Street, Arcadia. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business, and two counts each of trafficking cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, sale of marijuana or other Schedule I drug, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Eric Delanor Ludgood I, 48, 100 block of Hector Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of using a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, three counts of sale of methamphetamine, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of sale of cocaine or other Schedule II drug. Bond: none.
• Charles Ray Widener, 55, 2400 block of SE Airport Estates Street, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
