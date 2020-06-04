The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gretchen Veronica Fink, 50, 300 block of Pebble Beach Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Trevor Allan Starr, 44, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an occupied structure unarmed. Bond: none.
Jimmy Michael Hitt, 46, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.
Brandon Louis Dittmer, 27, 6200 block of Fiese St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Earnie Randell Newsome Jr., 41, 12000 block of Kirtland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sabastian Lee Maus, 28, 5100 block of Bond Road, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Scott Daniel Vos, 49, of Naples. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher of with person under 18 in vehicle and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: none.
Emily Ann Robinett, 28, homeless of Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Joshua Aaron Manter Sr., 33, of Delaware, Ohio. Charges: possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine. Bond: none.
Carrie Ann Moser, 51, of Davison, Mich. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Raul Kenneth Mojica Jr., 18, 500 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: robbery with no firearm or weapon and commit felony battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
William Anthony Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kiara Lashawn Sherwood, 24, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua Wirick, 38, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $5,000.
Marty Dewayne Miles, 45, 2700 block of Afar Avenue, North Port. Charge: send written threat to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christina Marie West, 40, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
— Complied by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
