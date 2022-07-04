The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Rafael Jose Rodriguez-Castrillo, 44, 200 block of Broadmore Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Malgorzata Miroslawa Bujwid, 57, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Randy Allen, 18, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

James Ronald Redden, 60, 30 block of Ellington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Douglas Lloyd Hazell, 68, 500 block of Magnolia Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: BUI. Bond: none.

Jorge Mesa-Samand, 59, of Mirimar. Charge: failure to return driver's license registration when insurance canceled. Bond: $1,000.

Andres Eduardo Gaviria, 26, of Miami. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and arrests on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Brian William Ranck, 43, 0 block of Carol Circle, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Maximus Austin Bennett, 19, 200 block of Hibiscus St., Nokomis. Charges: prisoner escape or attempt to escape, resisting officer without violence, possession of liquor by a person under the age of 21, carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm, possession of a fictitious unlawful driver's license or identification. Bond: $11,120.


David Gene Fowler, 51, 700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Cassandra Jo Newton, 32, 21800 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Raul Ramirez-Dominguez, 27, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Marvin Alexander Schrock, 50, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christian Grant Hoy, 27, 8500 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Pedro Luis Pita, Jr., 36, 5200 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

William Todd Willis, 57, 14200 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael James Slattery, 58, 300 block of Three Lakes Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

