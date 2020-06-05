The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Samuel Raymond Dembin, 23, 100 block of Morningstar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Brandon Lamont Thomas, 35, 22700 block of Bayshore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Atistian Bianca Spain, 28, of Valdosta, Ga. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Haley Maxine Freedman, 25, 2200 block of Kenya Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: second degree petty theft/larceny — first offense, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. $16,000.
• Shaderiona Ketavia Wallace, 22300 block of Scenic Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Thomas Oliver Batkin, 54, 2000 block of Harlet Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Adam Bartholomew Sherkus, 48, 100 block of Oldenburgh Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI — third violation within 10 years. Bond: $12,000.
• Robert Dalton Ederer, 25, of Fort Myers, Fla. Charges: two counts grand theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, grand theft of a firearm, out of county warrant, burglary of a dwelling, structure, or conveyance while armed, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jeffery Alan Morrison, 31, of Fort Ogden. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and driving while license suspended — second offense. Bond: $1,500.
• James Anthony Mazy Jr., 38, 6100 block of Shasta Street, Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, battery by intentional touch or strike, possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a drug paraphernalia, burglary of an occupied structure unarmed, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Eleanor Bishop Halloran, 69, 2400 block of Hermitage Boulevard, Venice. Charges: obtain controlled substance by fraud (Hydromorphone), use two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $3,000.
Eleanor Bishop Halloran, 69, 2400 block of Hermitage Boulevard, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nicole Brighina, 35, 8300 block of Dorothy Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of larceny. Bond: $240.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Liz Hardaway.
