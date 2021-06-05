The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Jane Washington, 33, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Mathew David Didonato, 33, 17300 block of Lake Worth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
Olivia Hernandez, 37, 22200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Daniel Lowell Cooper, 53, 600 block of Verona St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Faith Bambery, 31, 14400 block of Newcombe Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Ellis Charles Westby, Jr., 23, Fort Myers. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
William L. Zaleski, 40, 7400 block of Bass St., Englewood. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Samuel Roland Cox, 25, of Bellbuckle, Tennessee. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Lorin Childs, Jr., 31, of Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,500.
Savannah Marie Hairston, 18, 1100 block of SW Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
James Michael Acrea, 33, 1400 block of NW Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Trevor Michael Glenn, 28, of Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Trina Curtis Jackson, 53, 5800 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
Gary Allen Potter, II, 23, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
