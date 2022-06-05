The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Terence Michael Meehan, Jr., 29, 27000 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officer without violence and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Christopher James Dennen, 68, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 37, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving while license suspended and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
James Edward Kirts, 51, 3000 block of Junction Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $6,500.
Priscilla Lin Stryder, 49, 12300 block of Suarez St., North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Ryan Allen Siddons, 37, of Knoxville, TN. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Robert Kukoda, 52, 100 block of Oleander St., Nokomis. Charges: aggravated battery, criminal mischief with property damage and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Katy Marie McDonald, 41, 21300 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.
Deidre Louise Mullikin, 37, 1800 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Akimiya Shyane Brown, 24, 100 block of Abel Road N.W., Lake Placid. Charges: two counts of smuggling contraband into prison, trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of drugs with intent to sell. Bond: $16,000.
Charles Ernest Caputo, 48, 9600 block of S.W. Yacht Drive, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Justin Ray Ganske, 28, 5600 block of S.W. 17th St., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petty theft. Bond: $7,620.
George Mac Golloman, Sr., 48, 1800 block of S.W. Hendry St., Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Shawn Casey Hampton, 39, 1000 block of S.E. Fourth Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Jahnel Latoya Henry, 22, 20500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Yolanda Dawn Kersey, 22, 5100 block of Deer Run Drive, Zolfo Springs. attempt to sell methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Eric Delanor Ludgood, 48, 100 block of Hector Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of attempt to sell methamphetamine, five counts of attempt to sell cocaine, two counts of use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $65,000.
Willie Northern, Jr., 68, 4500 block of Ashter Ave., Nocatee. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Holly Lynn Osteen, 36, 4900 block of N.W. Royal Palm Drive, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.
Ulisis Pina, 27, of Plant City. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Charles Ray Widener, 55, 2400 block of S.E. Airport Estates St., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $250.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
