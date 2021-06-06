The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Mauricio Antonio Blanco Decola, 21, of Richmond Hill, NY. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $12,500.
Kevin Varnadoe, 50, 5500 block of Swaying Palm Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
William Jesse Clements, 31, 1900 block of Royal View Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon failure to register. Bond: none.
James Lee Schult, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed electric device or weapon. Bond: none.
Patrick Pierre Agnant, 46, 3000 block of Crestwood Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Carla Michelle Rosado, 43, 900 block of Baer Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Mario Markisee Anderson, 21, 23200 block of Avacado Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: tampering with a witness in a third degree felony proceeding. Bond: $5,000.
Linda Marie Anderson, 57, 23200 block of Avocado Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.
Jason Robert McClaskey, Sr., 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and petty theft. Bond: $5,500.
John Daniel Herb, 52, 800 block of Webster Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Geoffrey Nelson Satterfield, 35, 1900 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Placida. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a drug paraphernalia, two counts of resisting officer without violence, violation of probation, and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Rancel Nicolas Rodriguez, 18, of Miami. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Joshua Karl Furniss, 35, 6300 block of Magee St., Englewood. Charges: DUI and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $12,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jaylen Joevan Blanding, 23, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
John Redmon Frederick III, 33, 4300 block of Gorgas St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Paul Ivan McCumber, Jr., 74, 18900 block of Formosa St., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Casey Doyle Brinson, 42, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $21,500.
Brandon Michael Groves, 23, 800 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Jason Patrick Mathis, 50, 1700 block of Hudson St., Englewood. Charges: DUI, third violation within 10 years. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Corey Lyne Beasley, 39, 8900 block of S.W. Rabbit Trail, Arcadia. Charge: return for/from court. Bond: none.
Amanda Lee Brewer, 26, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Guillermo Alvarez Garcia, Jr., 27, 1500 block of N.E. Lee Drive, Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Shaka Mansa Askia Gilchrist, Jr., 21, 2600 block of Genes Little Road, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Amanda Lynn Giroux, 30, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.
Stephen Anthony Mazza, 35, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Lorie Paulette Patton, 61, 200 block of Winifred St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of grand theft and two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $18,000.
William Kalyn Pugh, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and commit theft resist recovery of property. Bond: $2,000.
Zachary Smith, 31, 6800 block of N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Willie James Tompkins III, 47, 200 block of Citrus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
