The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ellwood Stallings, 39, 4200 block of Bardot Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Daniel Linares Sr., 28, 39600 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.
Ricardo Tremayne Smith, 43, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.
Christian Allen Bass, 60, 1000 block of Robar Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Heather Matteson, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Rafael Rabanales Santizo, 25, 9300 block of Agate Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Christopher Douglas Brannan, 35, 2100 block of Hariet Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery against pregnant victim. Bond: $25,000.
Alexa Marie Powers, 21, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christina Dawn Lee, 38, 2800 block of Industry Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol of 0.15 percent or greater, and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $7,500.
Larry George McGee, 36, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $15,000.
Igor Pavlovich Vatulko, 30, 3300 block of Needle Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Samantha Marie Ortiz, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee. Charges: possession of cocaine, delivery of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.
Austin Michael Gregory, 25, 2000 block of Essence Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ronald Lee Joppie, 72, 26900 block of Pavin Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jayson Earle Mundy, 19, 6300 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charges: burglary, burglary with assault or battery, battery, criminal mischief, and petit theft. Bond: none.
Francisco Torres-Alegria, 32, of Myakka City. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
