The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Toni Michelle Partridge, 24, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Brit Goulding, 53, 31800 block of Creek Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Scott Thomas Cahill, 40, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $2,000.
Robert Michael Jenigen, Jr., 57, 100 block of Leland St. S.E., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.
Melissa Jean Headrick, 43, 20000 block of Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Brennan James Mollica, 23, 23600 block of Cherry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $3,000.
Jerome Allan Swindell, 41, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Sean Thomas Joyce, 33, 20300 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $410.
William Jon Withers III, 49, 12100 block of Foresman Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Alexus Renee Crawford, 22, of Bradenton. Charges: DUI and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $3,000.
Travis Shayne Evett, 30, 5400 block of Deer Run Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joey John Abel, 38, 4200 block of Ponce de Leon Blvd., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Gina Marie Carlucci, 24, 1600 block of Oketo St., North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike, battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Justin Noah Valdes, 39, 300 block of Mann Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, violation of prior conviction with domestic battery commitment. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Philip Daniel Behm, 50, 100 block of Plantation Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Audrey Nicole Reale, 26, of Bokeelia, FL. Charge: failure to law enforcement officer order to stop. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jaterrio Javone Bing, 30, 5000 block of Manatee Drive, Sebring. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.
Romill Theo Blandin, 35, 3000 block of Tarrywood Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Freedom Renee Bunch, 40, 300 block of N. 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Devin Eugene Brown, 37, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, driving with a suspended license first offense and driving with a suspended license habitual offender. Bond: none.
Bridgette Lynn Carter, 32, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Deana Leann Craven, 30, 1000 block of S.E. Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession of methamphetamine with attempt to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. Bond: $20,000.
Martell Johntay Hughes, 36, 100 block of Washington Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Arturo Luna, Jr., 24, 1300 block of N.E. Sugar Babe Road, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery to cause bodily harm or disability, battery by touch or strike and battery. Bond: $25,000.
Courtney Lynn Raines, 31, 2000 block of N.E. Daniels St., Arcadia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Melissa Dawn Rose, 44, 12000 block of S.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
