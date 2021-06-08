The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Troy Brygodzinski, 57, of Rutland, Vermont. Charges: two counts of resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Brian Jerome Hartmanstorfer, 27, 22200 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to appear on felony charges, two counts of underlying charges and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Karen Susan Lagasse, 47, 24400 block of Lakeview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Stephen Michael Kilisz, 39, of Mobile, Alabama. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Polly Ann Lemaster, 50, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Austin Matthew Powell, 28, of St. Petersburg. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Shawn Anthony Badie, 25, of St. Petersburg. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.


Judith Ann Remillard, 65, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jason Jon Lamka, 35, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.

John Calvin Hodges, 42, Sarasota. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Terri Curles Keeton, 56, 8300 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.

Antonio Agapito Kimball, 48, 10000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

