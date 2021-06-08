The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Troy Brygodzinski, 57, of Rutland, Vermont. Charges: two counts of resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Brian Jerome Hartmanstorfer, 27, 22200 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to appear on felony charges, two counts of underlying charges and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Karen Susan Lagasse, 47, 24400 block of Lakeview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Stephen Michael Kilisz, 39, of Mobile, Alabama. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Polly Ann Lemaster, 50, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Austin Matthew Powell, 28, of St. Petersburg. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Shawn Anthony Badie, 25, of St. Petersburg. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Judith Ann Remillard, 65, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jason Jon Lamka, 35, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
John Calvin Hodges, 42, Sarasota. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Terri Curles Keeton, 56, 8300 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.
Antonio Agapito Kimball, 48, 10000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.