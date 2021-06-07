The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Vanessa Maria Caamano, 27, of Sunrise. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Brian Allen Thien, 32, 7100 block of Crystal Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Joseph Milan Lushine, 36, 28000 block of Argyle Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Ronald Wells, 30, 2800 block of Point Sienna Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
John Anthony Finney, 35, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with electronic monitoring device, violation or probation. Bond: none.
Tiffany M. Howard, 29, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Daniel David O’Brien, 40, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Sarah Ruth Weaver, 35, 23300 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond revocations. Bond: none.
Adam Troy Windisch, 48, 21500 block of 21500 block of Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Jeffrey Edward Fontenot, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Reagan Colleen Crystal Tharp, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation. Bond: none.
Samantha D. Golonska, 39, 20400 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jamie Lynn Dixon, 54, 200 block of Lomonde Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer, out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Nicole Lynn Dennis, 29, 21300 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Thiago Garcia Vianna, 28, of Palatka, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
William Scott Adams, Jr., 33, 5100 block of Geary Terrace, North Port. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor arrest, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Shirley Ann Chichester, 80, of Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Danielle Leigh Neff, 23, 8400 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of off-bond revocations. Bond: none.
Feliece Crystal Terwilliger, 38, 900 block of E. Second Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Cadera Phenizy, 30, 10300 block of Grail Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Robert Dustin Brown, 30, 600 block of Sturgeon Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, failure to appear. Bond:
Connor George Cole, 20, 5000 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Adam Lee Smith, 35, 27200 block of Sunset Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Marilyn Sue Owens, 64, 1300 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Isaac James Barker, 20, 5400 block of Kennal Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
David Lee Perkins, 43, 20200 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Christopher Allen Banach, 29, 22000 block of Roxville Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $6,500.
Alyssa Destiny Gottleib, 28, of Alva. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kaylynn Renee Alkire, 32, 4700 block of N.W. Lyons Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Adolfo Perez, 45, 1200 block of Nebraska Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license expired more than six months. Bond: $120.
Russell Aaron Puhl, 36, 100 block of Pimento Circle, North Port. Charge: violation of domestic violence pretrial release. Bond: none.
Santa Ramos Romero, 24, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: none.
