The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Patrick Brian Kopietz, 32, 6900 block of Bernadean Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of assault against first responder. Bond: none.

• Frank David Grove, 37, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: shooting or throwing projectile into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: $5,000.

• Antwan Septien Hobley, 39, 500 block of Wood Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Dale Wayne Andrews, 53, 1200 block of Ansin Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to breath test. Bond: $1,750.

• Cassandra Renee Pinkham, 35, 21200 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

• Jeremy Lucian Brown, 31, 900 block of Silver Springs Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and petit theft. Bond: none.

• Doreen Ann Heneault, 63, 14400 block of Palmer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $33,000.

• Philip Wallace Stauderman, 57, 2600 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Joe Paladin Johns, 45, of Ona, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Kelsey Erskine Shepherd, 44, 2600 block of Abbotsford Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Jacoby Paul Couto, 20, 6300 block of Opa Locka Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Christopher Lee King, 46, of Fort Myers. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $550.

• Stanley Eugene Overfield Sr., 44, 1800 block of Meadow Lark Lane, Englewood. Charges: resisting arrest during retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Richard Nikolaus Decker, 26, 6100 block of Cromwell Street, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,500.

• Lapila Jahnai Warren, 34, 1300 block of SW Rosebud Drive, Arcadia. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Lacie Alligood, 27, of Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Bianca Marie Colaluca, 18, 2700 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.


• Manuel Diaz Beltran, 62, 12000 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.

• Ronald Martin Jackson, 39, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.

• Karyaris, Oramas-Noriega, 30, 6300 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Elizabeth Doreen Richey, 70, 8600 block of Schumock Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Timothy Patrick Watson, 63, 3900 block of Titan Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Bobbijo Loraine Webb, 46, 5400 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $4,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Dustin Levi Maness, 28, 1800 block of NW Eucalyptus Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Jayton Purnell Dennis, 42, 300 block of Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of firearm and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.

• Don Michael Anthony Foligno, 38, of Clewiston, Florida. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.

• Monica Kay Jackson, 31, 6100 block of SW Shores Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• David Wayne Layport II, 32, 5100 block of SW Welles Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Felipe Perez, 42, of Nocatee. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $10,000.

• Jeffery Worley, 61, 3800 block of SW Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Manuel Clara Cirilo, 49, 1800 block of First Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

• Pierson Resendiz, 37, 100 block of North Polk Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

