The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Donald Leon Nichols, 66, 17000 block of O'Hara Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Timothy Francis Hunt, 53, 5200 block of Dayton Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,133.

• Lisa Christine James, 41, 4100 block of Wood Duck Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.

• Marcos Salvo, 53, 17200 block of Kellogg Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $90.

• Andy Francis Fry, 22, 20100 block of Melos Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $10,000.

• Kimberly Jean Underwood, 51, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

• Cortney Margaret Albert, 50, 3100 block of Holly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Taya Rose Savasuk-Maldonado, 19, 6700 block of SW Kentucky Street, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,500.

• Alonzo Martinez Barron, 30, 1900 block of SE Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. Bond: $12,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dylan Michael Swartz, 21, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.

• Billy Tyrone Grant, 30, 1200 block of Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Linda Barbara Aarden, 34, 11300 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.


• David Anthony Laskowski, 53, 100 block of Horton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,513.

• Argelis Miguel Torres, 27, 800 block of Stewart Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI, carrying concealed unlicensed firearm, aggravated assault against first responder, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Victor Hernandez, 23, of Riverview. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Jose Filipe Galindo Jr., 38, 2900 block of SE Norman Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $13,120.

• Dustin Wayne Hall, 28, 2300 block of NW Pine Bluff, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $120.

• Daniel Francisco Lara, 45, of Bowling Green, Florida. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Stephen Lee Tufts, 62, 13000 block of SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Stephen James Wells, 29, 1100 block of SE Sixth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Holly Lynn Osteen, 36, 4900 block of NW Royal Palm Drive, Arcadia. Charges: burglary and petit theft. Bond: $1,620.

• Candi Seare Redding, 42, 600 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments