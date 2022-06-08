The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Juan Ruslan Perez Sama, 28, of West Miami. Charges: driving while license expired more than 6 months and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Lyric Jones, 27, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Gregory Patrick Thompson, 37, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

Omar Alphonso Richardson, 30, 4000 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Briar Rhett Bloomer, 21, 7300 block of Thomas Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession with drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

James William McIntyre, 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Nicudemos Julian Mendez Lucas, 43, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Travis Carter Costello, 48, 1400 block of SE Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charge: trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: none.


Richard Allen Deivert, 55, 4100 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of obscene material. Bond: none.

Lucio Diaz-Nunez, 53, of Bradenton. Charge: driving while license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $120.

Michael Eugene Lima, 35, 1200 block of Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $521.

Joel Scott Makielski, 37, of Pompano Beach. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.

Richard Robert Manda, 48, 7500 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Amanda Perez Cardoso, 18, 2900 block of Crane Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and driving with non-current insurance. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Shawn Michael Crewe, 18, 1000 block of Bay Harbor Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Juqarius Jabari Jones, 18, first block of Booker T. Washington Road, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

