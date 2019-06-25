The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Laszlo Varga, 49, 200 block of Hallcrest Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Rachel Ann McCall, 42, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Edward Shane Heaton, 48, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Sergio Francisco Ramirez Jr., 34, 2900 block of Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Andrew Dexter, 27, 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Kerry Thomas Klijewski, 48, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Judith Ann O’Connor, 32, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine hydrochloride) without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance (diazepam) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,500.
Krisztina Szigetkozi, 44, 5100 block of Anderson Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with property damage and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Scott Peters, 21, 12200 block of Rosario Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, first offense and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Deandre Delrees Williams, 23, 7600 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: fleeing or eluding police with disregard of safety to person or property). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jamie Brooke Vollmar Knoop, 41, 900 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: assault with weapon without intent to kill). Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.