The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Laszlo Varga, 49, 200 block of Hallcrest Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Rachel Ann McCall, 42, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Edward Shane Heaton, 48, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Sergio Francisco Ramirez Jr., 34, 2900 block of Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Andrew Dexter, 27, 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and criminal mischief. Bond: none.

Kerry Thomas Klijewski, 48, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Judith Ann O’Connor, 32, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine hydrochloride) without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance (diazepam) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,500.

Krisztina Szigetkozi, 44, 5100 block of Anderson Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with property damage and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Scott Peters, 21, 12200 block of Rosario Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, first offense and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

Deandre Delrees Williams, 23, 7600 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: fleeing or eluding police with disregard of safety to person or property). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jamie Brooke Vollmar Knoop, 41, 900 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: assault with weapon without intent to kill). Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

